FOR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Forestar Group Inc (Symbol: FOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.01, changing hands as low as $13.96 per share. Forestar Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.28 per share, with $18.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.