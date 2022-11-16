For MA&D, Make Data Quality a Priority

By Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti

Many businesses are undergoing mergers, acquisitions or divestitures (MA&D) of various aspects of their operations. In fact, total deal values hit record highs last year due largely to unprecedented valuations and highly complex competition, according to Bain & Company, this momentum has continued throughout 2022.

Data has always been the foundation of successful MA&D, from performing meticulous due diligence to harmonizing datasets and discovering cost and revenue convergence points. The availability of greater quantities of data opens up new possibilities for leveraging data and data strategy as tools in the MA&D toolkit. Data is a crucial competitive differentiation that may account for a sizable percentage of a company’s worth, but many businesses still fail to consider the caliber of the data they are gathering.

Data quality must be considered – and it must be considered at the planning phase – if you want to take advantage of the potential that data represents in MA&D, such as achieving synergies more quickly, negotiating better terms or having greater visibility into acquisition targets.

Conducting a data inventory

Any process including due diligence must include determining whether the data from each company is compatible. First, the acquirer needs to understand what data is needed to operate the new business; the seller needs to understand what data needs to be supplied and shared. It’s a common assumption that all this requires is shifting data from one location to another. The goal is actually to extract value as rapidly as is feasible.

Imagine moving into a new home. Instead of simply moving everything, you first take stock of your possessions and decide what to keep, what to throw away and what to donate. You’ll consider how and where to move the items you’re keeping, as well as whether any of the new rooms need new furnishings or updating. This planning is essential to the success of the move.

You can accelerate the value you get from your transformation initiatives by strategically choosing to transfer, or in some cases develop, the data that is important to your organization.

Keeping secrets, finding value

You must also make sure to keep the seller’s proprietary information from being disclosed unless it is necessary for the divestiture. The buyer is often paying for a transitional service agreement (TSA), whereby the seller is compensated to manage the business until the acquirer can take over and run it themselves. The buyer’s focus is to make sure the seller is providing them with everything they need to run the business.

The time-to-value that the acquirer anticipates from making the purchase is significantly impacted by integrating a business into the operations of the new company. The value that led to the acquisition will be realized more slowly if it takes longer to take over and integrate the business.

The complexity of data integration

The complexity of the purchasing and selling businesses will increase the complexity of the data, which includes not just volume but also distinct categories of data that may all be stored in different ways. That means deduplication or load validation are typically problematic. Data management becomes more difficult than it first seemed when the possibility of legal concerns, such as personal data privacy, is added. This is particularly true for international integrations or carve-outs, which often take years to complete across key markets.

Data transfer from one or more systems to a new system is the first step in uniting or dividing the back-end systems that power the businesses. As an occasional secondary step, the acquirer takes over and integrates systems with the acquirer’s primary systems and processes. Combining systems also entails deduping, establishing uniform business processes and standardizing the data needed to support those procedures.

Carving out a chunk of a business for sale and integration into another company is difficult, as is the process of combining two business systems and data languages. Even under normal circumstances, it's challenging; now imagine the added strain of a public MA&D transaction and the rising pressure on both parties to finish the deal fast and start creating value.

Look at the data first

MA&D involves three broad phases: preparation, separation/integration, and realization. Data management typically comes up in one way or another during the separation/integration phase and less frequently during the preparatory phase. This creates greater risk to the organization.

Consider an illustration of how data can reveal a possible danger before it results in significant harm. Company A keeps one line of business while selling another to Company B, a semi-competitor. It becomes clear during the preparation stage that there is a common raw material inventory between the two organizations. Who is in charge of the inventory? It's crucial to know the answer since it affects supply and inventory management in very concrete ways. We frequently picture divestiture as a clear-cut process, but the specifics are often complicated.

The earlier you start looking at the data, the better—as opposed to being only a day or so away from execution. This will allow you to ask the important questions that must be addressed in order to guarantee a smooth transaction and help both buyers and sellers realize value as quickly as is feasible.

Keeping Data at the Forefront

At every stage of a deal, data is an essential consideration. Since achieving time-to-value as rapidly as possible is the main objective, data management must be addressed from the start. While quality data has advantages from a strategic standpoint, faulty data or inadequate data management can pose serious problems that will hinder or even prevent your progress toward the goal. That’s why it’s crucial to factor in data quality and management at the beginning of any MA&D process.

About the author:

For more than three decades, Kevin Campbell has been passionately driving innovation and growth at global Fortune 500 and start-up organizations. Currently he serves as the CEO of Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, where he oversees all aspects of operations with a strong focus on driving the growth agenda. Kevin leads by example and pushes to inspire and empower those around him to deliver on Syniti’s vision and purpose: helping customers ignite growth and reduce risk with data they can trust.

Prior to becoming CEO, Kevin served as president global consulting and services at Syniti, and was co-COO for Bridgewater Associates and COO at Oscar Health. He spent more than 20 years during two terms at Accenture as Group Chief Executive for Outsourcing and Group Chief Executive Technology where he drove double-digit growth.

