For Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) insiders, selling US$3.3m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Despite the fact that Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) stock rose 6.2% last week, insiders who sold US$3.3m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$26.13, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Macy's

The Chairman & CEO, Jeffrey Gennette, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$26.34 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$18.24. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Macy's didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Macy's Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Macy's. Senior VP & Controller Paul Griscom divested only US$50k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does Macy's Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Macy's insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Macy's Insiders?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Macy's insider transactions. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Macy's (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

