For Long-Term Growth, Ignore the Volatility and Look to SoFi Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had a rough week. For investors in SOFI stock, this volatility is perhaps becoming expected. That’s certainly saying something. But I think better times are coming.

What caused the pain? Well, it’s earnings season, and SoFi released its report this week. But unfortunately, Bloomberg publicized SoFi’s first-quarter numbers early, and the trading frenzy that followed prompted markets to briefly halt trading in SOFI stock. However, upon reviewing the company’s actual results on Tuesday, a bearish view of this company took hold.

Now, I’ve been bullish on SoFi in the past, and continue to remain bullish on this stock over the long-term. There’s a lot to like about the potential for fintech to disrupt traditional banking sectors globally. And with so much of the world’s population still in the “underbanked” category, I think SOFI stock is one with an intriguing growth trajectory.

However, that’s over the long-term. Over the near-term, any series of headwinds can shake investor confidence. This week’s earnings report appears to be just the latest such catalyst.

That said, let’s dive into why SOFI stock is rebounding so hard on Friday, up 15% so far.

SOFI Stock Provides High-Upside Long-Term Growth

As mentioned, SoFi’s recent earnings report was not received well by the market. That’s not necessarily because of the numbers (its loss was in line with estimates, while revenue was well ahead of estimates). Rather, the issue was the company’s forecast for Q2 growth, which came in below the analyst consensus.

I tend to take a positive view on this cautious outlook. On the one hand, one could certainly make the case that there are plenty of organic growth levers SoFi can pull to generate growth. On the other, it’s a tough macro environment out there. With rates rising, it’s unclear how many consumers will want to refinance debt at these levels

Additionally, given President Joe Biden’s view on kicking the student loan can down the road, SoFi’s student loan lending business may hurt from here.

My view is that student loans will have to be repaid at some point. And the company’s move into auto lending and other sectors is smart. This isn’t only a U.S. company either, so it has plenty of global growth opportunities.

Thus, for those taking the long view, take a look at how the company’s past results beat expectations. If this trend continues, I think SOFI stock is one that’s been beaten down far too much at these levels.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post For Long-Term Growth, Ignore the Volatility and Look to SoFi Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.