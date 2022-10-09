For Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) insiders, selling US$32m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Despite the fact that Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) stock rose 3.0% last week, insiders who sold US$32m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$64.12, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Loews Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Chairman of the Board, Andrew Tisch, sold US$32m worth of shares at a price of US$64.29 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$51.35. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Loews insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Loews Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Loews insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$2.1b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Loews Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Loews shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Loews, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Loews.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

