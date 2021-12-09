For Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) insiders, selling US$6.9m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Inseego Corp.'s (NASDAQ:INSG) stock rose 7.8% last week, but insiders who sold US$6.9m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$18.75, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inseego

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Timothy Maguire, for US$6.8m worth of shares, at about US$20.34 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$6.61. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 25.00k shares for US$169k. On the other hand they divested 365.45k shares, for US$6.9m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Inseego shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:INSG Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Inseego Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Inseego insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$169k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Inseego

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.2% of Inseego shares, worth about US$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Inseego Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Inseego, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Inseego. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Inseego (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

