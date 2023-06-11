For fixed income investors; it’s challenge Yahtzee

Someone say ‘yeesh?’

Well, it wouldn’t exactly come out of left field considering how difficult it is to conceive of more challenging circumstances for fixed income investors, according to lazardassetmanagement.com.

After all, bear in mind the cocktail of incoming fire it’s facing: burgeoning inflation, spikes in the rates, shutdowns. On and on it goes, sparking volatility and forcing returns for broad fixed income market indices into negativity,

Sure, with volatility comes risk. But it also can kindle opportunity. So, instead of ducking it, it could be that by facing it, eye to eye, investors in fixed income will reap the benefits.

Meantime, among the ultra rich, it’s not just about feasting on caviar and chugging the finest wines. They’re also fretting about a possible recession, according to barrons.com.

So, what are their advisors doing in turn? According to a survey of family offices conducted by UBS, they’re moving toward more defensive holdings, like high quality, short duration fixed income. A total of 239 family offices were surveyed by the wealth manager. The family offices had a net worth of $2.2 billion.

fixed income

investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.