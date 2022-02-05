For Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) insiders, selling US$60m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Evercore Inc.'s (NYSE:EVR) stock rose 8.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$60m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$142, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Evercore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Ralph Schlosstein, for US$19m worth of shares, at about US$125 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$129. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 24% of Ralph Schlosstein's holding.

Evercore insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EVR Insider Trading Volume February 5th 2022

Insiders at Evercore Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Evercore shares. Specifically, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO Ralph Schlosstein ditched US$31m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Evercore

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Evercore insiders own 1.9% of the company, currently worth about US$108m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Evercore Tell Us?

An insider sold Evercore shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Evercore is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Evercore (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

