For Effective Supply Chain Management, Look To Your Contracts And Due Diligence

By Menaka Nayar

Global supply chains are under significant strain, as record consumer pressures and the exigencies of the pandemic are leading to shortages, delays and price increases. The Biden Administration has signaled that it plans to invest in building greater resilience of supply chains to shocks – whether they be pandemics, cyberattacks, climate change, or other disruptions.

Not to be outdone, federal agencies have invested considerable attention in supply chain issues with a special emphasis on human rights. In July 13, 2021, several federal agencies issued an Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory drawing attention to supply chain risks for U.S. companies which source materials from regions or entities with allegations of forced labor and other human rights abuses. And the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency has considerably stepped up its use of Withhold Release Orders preventing the import of foreign goods alleged to have been produced using forced labor.

In recent high-profile lawsuits, NGOs have brought forced labor claims on behalf of workers alleging such abuses in the supply chains for consumer goods and technology companies. Consumers have also brought “greenwashing” claims challenging the marketing and labelling of certain goods given allegations of human rights abuses in the supply chains for these products.

Across the pond, the European Union and several countries (including Germany, France, and others) are either considering or have already passed sweeping legislation imposing duties on companies to perform due diligence in their supply chains with respect to environmental and human rights issues. Many of these new laws and proposals leverage the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and other “soft law” standards from bodies such as the OECD.

In light of these developments, U.S. companies would do well to examine their procurement practices to assess what steps are being taken to ensure resilience and oversight of their supply chains. One effective tool in this regard is contractual provisions setting out clear standards and protections for human rights as well as due diligence mechanisms which can identify and address risks and adverse impacts in a proactive and regular fashion.

A working group formed under the auspices of the American Bar Association (ABA) Business Law Section has, with the assistance of Linklaters LLP, launched a set of model contract clauses which do exactly that. The MCCs are the first model contract clauses to integrate “human rights due diligence” principles, rooted in the UN Guiding Principles, into every stage of the buyer-supplier relationship. They allow companies to choose and adapt the clauses to reflect their positions, exposure to human rights risk, objectives, and their industry-specific needs. In addition, the MCCs can also be used to advance broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Strengthening due diligence mechanism is crucial to mitigating the effects of shocks because it provides visibility and understanding of the entire supply chain, promotes strong relationships with suppliers and other stakeholders, and facilitates effective coordination in response to crises. Given the ongoing and evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCCs can be an important part of the toolkit for companies looking to strengthen their supply chain and effectively tackle whatever challenges may yet arise.

About the author: Menaka Nayar is a Senior Associate in the Dispute Resolution practice of Linklaters, with a focus on Environmental, Social and Governance issues. She is a member of the ABA Working Group which drafted and adopted the Model Contract Clauses discussed in this piece.

