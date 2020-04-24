For Disney Stock, Short-Term Pain Equals Long-Term Gain

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Both Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and the S&P 500 have rallied more than 17% from the lows. However, DIS stock fell almost 45% from peak to trough, while the broader market fell nearly 35%. In other words, while both have performed similarly from the lows, Disney shares still look worse than the overall market.

Source: ilikeyellow / Shutterstock.com

For investors, this is a hard truth to swallow — but Disney stock deserved such a painful selloff. In some ways, it’s fair to ask if more pain should be on the way. The situation from the novel coronavirus has been bad, and it may get worse.

But eventually, it will get better. And when it does, DIS stock is going to be a slam dunk.

Coronavirus vs. DIS Stock

Why did I say that “perhaps more pain should come?” Simply because Disney has too much exposure to the virus.

More than 36% of the company’s revenue is tied to parks, experiences and products. With Disney parks closed and cruise ships stuck at port, all that additional revenue is now non-existent while some costs are still present.

Media networks revenue accounts for about 35% of Disney’s sales. That’s not taking a complete hit, but it will be under pressure thanks to ESPN. The unit accounts for about 40% of segment revenue, and without live sports, it’s definitely suffering. Some events like the NFL Draft received a warm welcome, but it does little to offset the void in the sports world.

Source: Chart courtesy of Statista, Source from Disney

Finally, studio revenue is going to be hammered. With so many theaters closed, Disney has had to delay production, filming and planned releases of new films. That’s going to deal a swift blow to the top and bottom line. 2019 was a record-setting year for the studio unit, which accounted for nearly 16% of total revenue last year.

Between these business units, we’re talking about roughly 87% of Disney’s total revenue. So, when looked at in this manner, it’s easy to see why DIS stock has sold off and it’s rational to think more downside could be coming.

Disney Does Have Strengths, Though

First, the company’s acquisition of Fox was huge from a strategic standpoint. It helps diversify its media networks revenue and lowers its dependency on ESPN programming. Second, Fox content is an additional driver for its Disney+ content. The deal will pay off down the stretch, but is likely helping to ease the pain and drive growth in the short term.

Speaking of that growth, Disney+ has notched 50 million global subscribers in less than six months. Making the feat even more impressive, the platform just launched in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. In turn, these countries should add to the runway, fueling more growth in the interim.

When Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported earnings, subscriber growth of 15.77 million nearly doubled analysts’ expectations. With that in mind, I expect momentum to be strong for Disney+, too — helping to accelerate an important part of business for its long-term strategy. That said, Netflix management did say they expect growth to moderate once the pandemic cools and stay-at-home orders are eased. But it did exactly what Disney needed, which was accelerate signups and drive growth faster than expected.

Finally, the company still has Bob Iger. While he stepped down as CEO and took the role as executive chairman, he’s still with the company and reportedly, back to work leading Disney. It’s been a rocky transition, but having Iger aboard should help keep Disney pointed in the right direction. Already, the company has furloughed about half of its employees, which should save it roughly $500 million per month.

Bottom Line on DIS Stock

At the end of the day, DIS stock has way too much exposure to the coronavirus. However, Disney will survive the pandemic — even if it’s taking a beating at the moment.

2020 is likely a throwaway year for the company. The results are going to be horrendous, with sales, earnings and margins all under pressure. However, with a build up of films in the studio division, pent up demand for live sports and events and an accelerated streaming-video platform, Disney will emerge on the other side with years of solid growth.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world's biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.

