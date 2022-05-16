For Disney, Cutting Profits in Half May Be the Price of Growth

What is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)?

Is it a theme park operator? A cinematic powerhouse? A direct-to-consumer streaming company (i.e. Disney+?) The truth is that Walt Disney is all of these things. Yesterday, my fellow Fool (and Florida resident) Rick Munarriz took investors through a tour of the health of Disney's theme park business -- which was "fantastic," by the way, with revenue more than doubling, and earnings flipping from a loss to a profit.

Today I'm going to tell you what's going on at Disney+ -- which, to be honest, is I think the more interesting story.

Disney by the numbers

Reporting earnings for its fiscal Q2 2022 on Wednesday, Disney reported strong 23% revenue growth but a near 50% decline in earnings per share. Both numbers would have looked better but for the fact that Disney decided to terminate certain film and television content licenses ahead of schedule, sacrificing $1 billion worth of potential high-margin revenue to shift that programming over and show it on Disney+ and Hulu instead.

And yet this was not necessarily an illogical choice to make.

Disney's streaming businesses are going great, after all, growing their revenues 23% year-over-year. (Although operating losses increased twice as fast -- up 50% to $0.9 billion.) Disney+ in particular attracted 7.9 million new subscribers in Q2, bringing total subscribership to 137.7 million households -- 33% more than one year ago. ESPN+ subscribers were up 62% at 22.3 million, and even Hulu showed a bit of growth, up 10% to 45.7 million.

Of these three major streaming "channels," Disney+ is the weakest revenue producer currently on a per-subscriber basis, mainly because of the company's Disney+ Hotstar business in India, which brings in only $0.76 per user per month, pulling the average down. If Hotstar is excluded, Disney+ actually brings in $6.33 per subscriber per month.

Even so, it would appear that given the relatively low price Disney is charging for Disney+, and the service's great popularity -- Disney+ has about three times more subscribers than Hulu, and nearly seven times more than ESPN+ -- there's probably room for Disney to raise prices on the channel. After all, not counting Hotstar, Disney+ is only bringing in half the revenue per user of Hulu. Raise prices enough, and Disney+ could quite possibly swing from losing money for Disney to making money for Disney, more or less instantaneously.

It might help soften the blow of such a rate hike, however, if Disney+ had lots of additional content to offer. While it cost Disney some sales growth, and cost it quite a lot of profit, giving up licensing revenue in order to quickly shift content to Disney+ (and/or Hulu) makes sense if it ultimately helps to grow the business.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

