FOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Forestar Group Inc (Symbol: FOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.73, changing hands as high as $22.23 per share. Forestar Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.92 per share, with $26.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.