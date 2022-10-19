For Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) insiders, selling US$11m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Last week, Colgate-Palmolive Company's (NYSE:CL) stock jumped 5.6%, but insiders who sold US$11m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$77.18, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman, Noel Wallace, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$77.18 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$72.92. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Colgate-Palmolive insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Colgate-Palmolive better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Colgate-Palmolive

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Colgate-Palmolive shares, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Colgate-Palmolive Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Colgate-Palmolive shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Colgate-Palmolive insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive you should know about.

Of course Colgate-Palmolive may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.