For Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insiders, selling US$62m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Last week, Charter Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock jumped 3.8%, but insiders who sold US$62m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$663, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Charter Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Thomas Rutledge, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$59m worth of shares at a price of US$675 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$483). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Charter Communications insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CHTR Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

I will like Charter Communications better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Charter Communications Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Charter Communications shares. In total, insider Jonathan Hargis sold US$2.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Charter Communications

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Charter Communications insiders own about US$262m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charter Communications Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Charter Communications stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Charter Communications makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Charter Communications (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.