For Burundi gravedigger, bodies and memories resurface as mass grave exhumed

What seems like a lifetime ago, Barampama Maximilien shovelled dirt over rows of bodies at gunpoint, sweating in fear that he would be next. This week the skeletons - and his memories - emerged from Burundi's red earth.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.