For Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insiders, selling US$3.9m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Last week, Bandwidth Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BAND) stock jumped 3.1%, but insiders who sold US$3.9m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$153, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bandwidth

The Director, John Murdock, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$154 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$87.08). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Bandwidth insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BAND Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bandwidth insiders own 6.1% of the company, currently worth about US$134m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bandwidth Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bandwidth shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Bandwidth, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Bandwidth (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course Bandwidth may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.