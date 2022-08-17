For AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) insiders, selling US$7.4m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

AGCO Corporation's (NYSE:AGCO) stock rose 6.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$7.4m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$124, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

AGCO Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP & Senior Advisor, Andrew Beck, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$132 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$113. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year AGCO insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AGCO Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

AGCO Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at AGCO. In total, insiders sold US$2.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of AGCO

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that AGCO insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$100m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The AGCO Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought AGCO stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, AGCO makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AGCO. Be aware that AGCO is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

But note: AGCO may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.