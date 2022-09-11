For Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) insiders, selling US$886k worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Last week, Adient plc's (NYSE:ADNT) stock jumped 5.6%, but insiders who sold US$886k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$38.28, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adient

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Americas, Jerome Dorlack, for US$366k worth of shares, at about US$46.95 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$34.20. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Adient didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:ADNT Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of Adient shares, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Adient Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Adient shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Adient in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Adient and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

