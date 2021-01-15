For 5 Top-Performing Invesco ETFs, It’s All About Energy

The S&P 500 Energy index has rallied 45% in the past few months. Five of the best-performing ETFs from Invesco have been in the energy sector.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE): PSCE seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the S&P SmallCap 600® Capped Energy Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities of small-capitalization U.S. energy companies that comprise the underlying index. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, and pipelines.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW): seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the WilderHill Clean Energy Index. The underlying index is composed of stocks of publicly traded companies in the United States that are engaged in the business of the advancement of cleaner energy and conservation. Stocks are included in the underlying index based on the index provider's evaluation that such companies will substantially benefit from a societal transition toward the use of cleaner energy and conservation.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI). The fund seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Dorsey Wright® Energy Technical Leaders Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is composed of at least 30 securities of companies in the energy sector that have powerful relative strength or “momentum” characteristics.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE): seeks to track the investment results of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production IntellidexSM Index. The fund invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying intellidex. The intellidex was composed of common stocks of U.S. companies involved in the exploration and production of natural resources used to produce energy. These companies are engaged principally in exploration, extraction and production of crude oil and natural gas from land-based or offshore wells.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ): seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Dynamic Oil Services IntellidexSM Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index was composed of common stocks of U.S. companies that assist in the production, processing and distribution of oil and gas.

