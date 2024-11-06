FOPE S.p.A. Sees Sales Growth and Positive Outlook

FOPE S.p.A. (IT:FPE) has released an update.
FOPE S.p.A., a leading Italian goldsmith company, reported a 3.6% increase in product sales, reaching 56 million euros by the end of October 2024, compared to the previous year. The company attributes this growth to optimized production processes and a strengthened commercial position, projecting a positive economic result for the year. FOPE continues to expand its international presence with a strategic focus on high-end jewelry and direct customer relationships.
