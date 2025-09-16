Football Season Could Massively Benefit This Stock

As many are aware, football season is in full swing now, with many glued to their TVs on weekend afternoons. While the season kicking off is exciting for fans, several companies, including DraftKings DKNG, are also undoubtedly excited, with their gaming operations set to see a surge.

Let’s take a closer look at how the company presently stacks up.

DraftKings Breaks Records

DKNG shares have modestly outperformed relative to the S&P 500 in 2025 so far, gaining roughly 15% compared to the S&P 500’s 13% gain. Quarterly results have overall been solid, with DraftKings posting records for revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA throughout its latest period.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Perhaps most interestingly, the stock has performed bullishly in back-to-back football seasons, as we can see highlighted below. Please note that the timeframes highlighted begin roughly near the beginning of September and end near mid-February.



The stock’s strength throughout football season isn’t totally surprising given the increased interest in sports wagers and fantasy-related services, with the company’s results throughout the period regularly reflecting the increased interest.

Notably, DraftKings maintained its current-year sales outlook following its latest release, with management now expecting sales to reach the upper band of previously announced guidance. And the company keeps attracting new customers, with Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs) increasing 6% to 3.3 million throughout the above-mentioned period.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s MUPs on a quarterly basis. The reported 3.3 million figure crushed our consensus estimate by more than 25%, owing to its momentum.



Keep in mind that DraftKings is live with mobile sports betting in 25 states (and Washington, DC), representing roughly 49% of the U.S. population. The company plans to launch its operations in Missouri this year, with future growth clearly visible as the company pushes for more regulatory approvals.

Bottom Line

With a fair chunk of the population now glued to TV screens on weekend afternoons, gaming titan DraftKings DKNG is looking to hit its stride, with the company regularly seeing surges in gaming and fantasy-related operations throughout the period.

The stock has also tended to do well during the season, likely a reflection of positive sentiment stemming from increased activity. The stock reflects a prime selection for those seeking exposure to the craze, though investors should be aware of its volatile nature.

