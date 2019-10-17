Football - NFL MVP Mahomes ruled out of game for Chiefs with knee injury

By Jahmal Corner

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's reigning MVP, suffered a right knee injury that forced him from the game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Mahomes was injured during a quarterback sneak during the second quarter where he plowed forward amidst a pile of players.

He remained lying on the field for a couple of minutes in obvious pain before being helped to the sidelines. He eventually walked to the X-ray room at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, but was quickly ruled out of the contest.

Mahomes set the NFL on fire last season in his first year as a starter, throwing 50 touchdowns and leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

He has thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception this season for Kansas City (4-2), which for now will play veteran quarterback Matt Moore as the team awaits news on its franchise player.

