Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.30

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will increase its dividend on the 28th of January to US$0.30. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.7%.

Foot Locker's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Foot Locker's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 23.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 13%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:FL Historic Dividend November 19th 2021

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.66 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.2% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Foot Locker has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Foot Locker's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Foot Locker is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Foot Locker (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

