Foot Locker Withdraws 2020 Guidance; Temporarily Closes Stores - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) said, due to the rapidly evolving market conditions domestically and internationally, the company is withdrawing its 2020 guidance. The company will provide an updated outlook on its first quarter earnings call.

In response to the continued spread of COVID-19, Foot Locker, Inc. will temporarily close its stores across all of its brands in North America, EMEA, and Malaysia from March 17 through March 31. The company said customers can continue to shop online through its websites and mobile apps.

