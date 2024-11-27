Foot Locker upgraded to Hold from Sell at Williams Trading

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser upgraded Foot Locker (www.tipranks.com/stocks/fl’ target= ‘_blank’; rel=’nofollow’>FL) to Hold from Sell with a price target of $21, up from $17. In the near term, the product mix, which includes improving assortments of New Balance, Asics, Saucony (WWW), Hoka (DECK), Adidas (ADDYY), On (ONON) and a few other should be enough to offset diminishing Nike (NKE) product allocations, the analyst tells investors in a preview of the Q3 earnings report due on Wednesday, December 4.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FL:
- Foot Locker target lowered to $32, added to ‘Top 5 Outperformers’ at Evercore
- Foot Locker initiated with a Buy at Needham
- Foot Locker price target lowered to $27 from $28 at JPMorgan
- Foot Locker call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Foot Locker Q3 report to be positive share catalyst, says Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.