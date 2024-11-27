Foot Locker upgraded to Hold from Sell at Williams Trading

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser upgraded Foot Locker (www.tipranks.com/stocks/fl’ target= ‘_blank’; rel=’nofollow’>FL) to Hold from Sell with a price target of $21, up from $17. In the near term, the product mix, which includes improving assortments of New Balance, Asics, Saucony (WWW), Hoka (DECK), Adidas (ADDYY), On (ONON) and a few other should be enough to offset diminishing Nike (NKE) product allocations, the analyst tells investors in a preview of the Q3 earnings report due on Wednesday, December 4.

