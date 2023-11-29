Foot Locker tops quarterly comparable sales estimate

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Foot Locker FL.N on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly comparable sales, as cost-conscious consumers tapped into higher discounts on footwear at its stores.

The company's comparable sales fell 8% for the third quarter, compared with analysts' average expectations of a fall of 10.06%, as per LSEG data.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Pooja Desai)

