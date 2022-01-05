Foot Locker Stock Surprisingly Downgraded by J.P. Morgan

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL), through its various subsidiaries, operates an athletic footwear and apparel brand. I am bullish on the stock.

Market Share Losses

J.P. Morgan has downgraded Foot Locker stock to underweight from neutral after it identified diminishing athletic wear market share as a potential threat.

According to the investment bank, Foot Locker also possesses other threats, with rising input costs being detrimental to the company's income statement.

As a consequence, J.P. Morgan revised its Foot Locker price target down to $42 from its previous $60.

I do see validity in J.P. Morgan's argument regarding potential income statement woes, but I think the decreasing market share claim is inaccurate considering the fact that large firms such as Foot Locker will be able to cannibalize rising competition during the current inflationary environment through methods such as economies of scale, and vertical integration.

Valuation

Investors shouldn't look at J.P. Morgan's downgrade in isolation when making an investment decision, and valuation needs to be considered.

Foot Locker is undervalued across all of its key data points. According to the stock's P/E ratio, Foot Locker is trading at a 45.2% discount to its five-year average.

In addition, the stock's PEG is trading at a 33.33x discount to the generally accepted valuation benchmark, suggesting that the market hasn't yet taken note of the stock's robust EPS growth.

Foot Locker stock is also trading at a cash flow discount worth 24.6% and a sales discount worth 25.3%, indicating that the stock is yet to reach its fair market value.

A Potential Momentum Play

Foot Locker stock could be a sound momentum play; a month ago the stock was trading below its oversold RSI benchmark of 30 but suddenly burst through its RSIs lower bounds and also exceeded its 10-day moving average.

The above metrics, intertwined with the fact that the stock is undervalued, could form a strong momentum pattern, from which investors could benefit.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to the rest of Wall Street, Foot Locker has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on six Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Foot Locker price target of $63.36 implies 45.6% upside potential.

Conclusion

Foot Locker has been downgraded by J.P Morgan, but there's little indication that this event alone would derail the stock's prospects.

Foot Locker still holds a strong market position, and its stock is undervalued relative to its historical price ratios.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.