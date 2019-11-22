Foot Locker Stock Down After Beating Earnings

Shares of Foot Locker are down this morning despite the retailer announcing strong same-store sales growth.

Shares of Foot Locker are down this morning despite the retailer announcing strong same-store sales growth.

Shares of Foot Locker are down this morning despite the retailer announcing strong same-store sales growth.

After a string of disappointing quarters, the shoe and apparel company beat earnings and comparable sales expectations in the third quarter. The stock dropped about 6.7% this morning.

The back story. Foot Locker’s stock has fallen 22% year-to-date due to disappointing results in the past two quarters amid a tough environment for retailers. Same-store sales growth and earnings missed Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. Escalating trade tensions have also affected the company and investor sentiment. Foot Locker was among the apparel companies that wrote to President Donald Trump urging him to remove shoes from the list of products facing a 25% tariff. Nike, a key Foot Locker supplier, missed forecasts earlier this year for the first time since 2012, adding to the gloom.

The footwear retailer’s shares received a surprise boost earlier this month when Nike decided it would stop selling its shoes on Amazon.com.

Nike’s solid results in the August quarter also suggested improved performance from Foot Locker in the second half of the year.

Foot Locker expects mid-single digit growth in same-store sales and a high single digit increase in earnings per share for 2019.

What’s new. The company reported better-than-expected same-store sales and profit in the third quarter. Net income fell to $125 million from $130 million a year ago, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.13 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.08. Same-store sales rose 5.7% against estimates of a 5.1% rise, while net sales climbed to $1.93 billion, narrowly missing forecasts of $1.94 billion.

Chief Executive Richard Johnson said the company had made “great strides” in its four strategic imperatives—elevating customer experience, investing in long-term growth, driving productivity and better use of its 40,000 strong workforce.

The company also opened 11 new stores in the quarter and remodeled or relocated 34 stores.

Looking ahead. Foot Locker’s stock plunged 16% on the day of its first-quarter results and 19% after its second-quarter earnings, so Friday’s news comes as a positive surprise and a relief to investors. The better-than-expected same-store sales growth is encouraging and shows the strategy of remodeling stores and improving customer experience is working. With Nike also improving, Foot Locker looks to be back on the right track.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.