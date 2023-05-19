Foot Locker slumps as weak demand, heavy discounts drive annual forecast cut

Updates share price movement, adds analyst comment in paragraphs 5 and 7, market cap in paragraph 8

May 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Foot Locker Inc FL.N plunged 26% on Friday, after the footwear retailer cut its annual sales and profit forecasts reeling under a sharp drop in demand and a hit from heavy discounts aimed at clearing excess inventories.

The company also missed Wall Street estimates for its first-quarter results and named former Kohl's Corp KSS.N executive Mike Baughn its new finance chief, effective June 12.

U.S. consumers have sharply cut back discretionary spending, worn thin by persistent inflation. This dented sales at a wide range of companies, including big-box retailer Target CorpTGT.N and home improvement chain Home DepotHD.N.

Foot Locker doubled down on promotions and markdowns to drive demand at its stores, which, coupled with a rise in theft-related inventory "shrink", dealt a 400-basis-point hit to its quarterly gross margin.

"We know trends have weakened, but just the magnitude of the guidance cut is what's disappointing... It's a surprise how big (Foot Locker) had to cut it just two months after they gave it," said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández, adding the path to recovery was now steeper.

Foot Locker's gloomy report dragged shares of sportswear companies on Friday, with Nike Inc NKE.N and Under Armour Inc UAA.N dropping 4% and 3%, respectively.

Fernández said the results signaled it would not be possible for brands to clear their inventories by summer as they expected.

Foot Locker, which has a market cap of about $3.88 billion, now expects full-year comparable sales to fall 7.5%-9%. It had expected a drop of 3.5%-5.5% earlier.

It also expects adjusted per-share earnings between $2.00 and $2.25, much lower than the $3.35-$3.65 range estimated previously.

The company's revenue fell more than 11% to $1.93 billion in the quarter ended April 29, missing Refinitiv estimates of $1.99 billion, while an adjusted profit of 70 cents per share also fell below expectations for 81 cents.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.