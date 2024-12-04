Foot Locker says private label apparel business a ‘bright spot’

09:26 EST Foot Locker (FL) says private label apparel business a ‘bright spot’

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.