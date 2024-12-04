Foot Locker says current marketplace dynamics ‘transitory, not structural’

Says in a “good inventory position” with Nike (NKE).
Read More on FL:
- Foot Locker sees year-end inventories ‘approximately flat’ vs. 2023
- Foot Locker says private label apparel business a ‘bright spot’
- Foot Locker says Q3 results ‘did not meet our expectations’
- Foot Locker says contending with some ‘recent softness’ from key partner Nike
- Foot Locker price target lowered to $23 from $27 at JPMorgan
