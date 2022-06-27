Foot Locker Retail To Sell Team Sales Business To BSN SPORTS

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) announced that its subsidiary Foot Locker Retail Inc. has agreed to sell the Team Sales business to BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks and terms were not disclosed. Foot Locker noted that the Team Sales business has historically accounted for less than 1% of the company's annual consolidated sales.

Foot Locker also said it will fully consolidate the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner, completing the integration of the two banners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.