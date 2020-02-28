Foot Locker Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Comps. Down 1.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.63, a 4 percent increase over $1.56, a year ago. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total sales decreased 2.2 percent, to $2.22 billion. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales were down 2.0 percent. Comparable-store sales decreased 1.6 percent, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter.

During the fourth quarter, the company opened 32 new stores, remodeled or relocated 66 stores, and closed 63 stores.

