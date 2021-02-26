Foot Locker Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) reported Friday a fourth-quarter net income of $123 million or $1.17 per share, lower than $134 million or $1.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.55 per share, compared to $1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales for the quarter decreased 1.4 percent to $2.19 billion from $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales decreased 3.0 percent. Comparable-store sales decreased 2.7 percent. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

