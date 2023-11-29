Foot Locker Q3 Profit Tops View, Updates FY23 Outlook; Stock Up In Premarket

(RTTNews) - Specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) reported Wednesday weak profit and sales in its third quarter. Earnings, however, topped market estimates. Further, the company issued fourth- quarter outlook, and trimmed the higher end of fiscal 2023 earnings view. The company also updated annual sales guidance.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 11.2 percent to trade at $26.50.

In the third quarter, net income was $28 million, compared to $96 million last year. Earnings per share declined to $0.30 from prior year's $1.01. The prior year's adjusted net income was $121 million or $1.27 per share.

On average, 187 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales decreased 8.6 percent to $2 billion from $2.17 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter decreased 10 percent.

Analysts expected sales of $1.96 billion.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range $0.26 to $0.36 per share on net sales decline of 2 to 4 percent, with comparable sales decline of 7 percent to 9 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Foot Locker now projects adjusted earnings in a range $1.30 to $1.40 per share on net sales decline of 8.0 to 8.5 percent, with comparable sales decline of 8.5 percent to 9 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.28 per share.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range $1.30 to $1.50 per share on net sales decline of 8 to 9 percent, with comparable sales decline of 9 to 10 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.