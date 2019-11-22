Foot Locker Q3 Profit Tops Estimates, Comps. Up 5.7%; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share compared to $0.95, a year ago. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter comparable-store sales increased 5.7 percent. Total sales increased 3.9 percent, to $1.93 billion. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales increased 5.1 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $1.94 billion, for the quarter.

For the third-quarter, gross margin rate increased to 32.1 percent from 31.6 percent a year ago. SG&A rate improved 10 basis points, for the quarter. During the third quarter, the company opened 11 new stores, remodeled or relocated 34 stores, and closed 25 stores.

Lauren Peters, CFO, said, "The strong results we delivered in the quarter reflect our work to drive the top line, while continuing to strengthen our operational execution, as reflected in our improved gross margin, SG&A, and inventory productivity. As we enter the all-important holiday selling season, we will remain focused on execution to continue to position us to achieve our long-term financial objectives."

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. were up nearly 3% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.