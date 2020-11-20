Markets
FL

Foot Locker Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Comps. Up 7.7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New York-based specialty athletic retailer, Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) delivered a strong top- and bottom-line performance in the third quarter, surpassing analysts' estimates. The company's gross margin rate decreased to 30.9 percent from 32.1 percent a year ago. Comparable-store sales increased by 7.7 percent. Given the ongoing uncertainty due to COVID-19, the company is not providing full-year 2020 guidance.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.21 from $1.13, previous year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.62, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Non-GAAP earnings were $128 million, compared to $122 million, a year ago.

Third quarter total sales increased 9.0 percent, to $2.11 billion from $1.93 billion, last year. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the third quarter increased by 7.7 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $1.94 billion, for the quarter.

The company's cash totaled $1.39 billion, while debt on its balance sheet was $131 million.

"With close to $2 billion in liquidity, we believe our company is well prepared both financially and operationally to continue navigating the ongoing pandemic," said Lauren Peters, EVP and CFO.

Shares of Foot Locker were up more than 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular