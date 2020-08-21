Markets
FL

Foot Locker Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings of $0.71 per share, compared to $0.66, prior year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total sales increased 17.1 percent, to $2.08 billion. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales rose 17.3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $2.0 billion for the quarter. Comparable-store sales increased 18.6 percent, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors reinstated the quarterly dividend program and declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 16, 2020.

Shares of Foot Locker were up 5% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular