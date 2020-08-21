Foot Locker Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings of $0.71 per share, compared to $0.66, prior year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total sales increased 17.1 percent, to $2.08 billion. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales rose 17.3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $2.0 billion for the quarter. Comparable-store sales increased 18.6 percent, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors reinstated the quarterly dividend program and declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 16, 2020.

Shares of Foot Locker were up 5% in pre-market trade on Friday.

