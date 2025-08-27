Foot Locker Q2 Net Loss Widens

Markets
(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL), a retailer of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories, on Wednesday announced that its net loss widened in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net loss widened to $38 million from $12 million prior year.

Loss per share was $0.39 versus $0.13 last year.

Adjusted net loss widened to $27 million from $4 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.27 versus $0.05 last year.

Loss from operations widened to $26 million from $9 million in the previous year.

Revenue declined to $1.86 billion from $1.90 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Foot Locker is 0.55% lesser at $26.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

