Foot Locker price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Piper Sandler

December 02, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $28 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. Similar to the industry, the firm thinks Foot Locker had a strong August and September, and demand softened in October given lack of catalysts/warm weather/softer demand ahead of the election.

