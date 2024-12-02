Foot Locker price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $28 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. Similar to the industry, the firm thinks Foot Locker had a strong August and September, and demand softened in October given lack of catalysts/warm weather/softer demand ahead of the election.

