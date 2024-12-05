Foot Locker price target lowered to $24 from $27 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $24 from $27 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the company’s FQ3 EPS missed by $0.08 with comps better-than-feared relative to several indicators, but gross margin weaker. As a result, Baird lowered its estimates and maintained its rating as they see balanced risk/reward.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.