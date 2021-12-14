Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 28th of January to US$0.30. This makes the dividend yield 2.4%, which is above the industry average.

Foot Locker's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Foot Locker was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 18.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 14%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:FL Historic Dividend December 14th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.66 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see Foot Locker has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Foot Locker's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Foot Locker (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

