Foot Locker Issues Full-Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) said, for 2025, the company expects non-GAAP EPS in a range of $1.35 to $1.65, and comparable sales growth in a range of 1.0% to 2.5%.

Mary Dillon, CEO, said: "Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize our customer-facing investments, keep our inventories controlled, and manage our expense base with discipline to improve our profitability."

Fourth quarter net income from continuing operations was $55 million, as compared with net loss of $389 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.57, as compared with loss of $4.13 per share. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $0.86 per share, as compared with non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.38. Analysts projected $0.72 per share. Total sales were down 5.8%, to $2.24 billion. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the fourth quarter decreased by 4.6%. Comparable sales increased by 2.6%, for the quarter.

