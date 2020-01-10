Foot Locker Is Falling Behind in the Race for Customers, Analysts Say

Analysts at Susquehanna Financial Group downgraded Foot Locker’s stock on Friday.

When it comes to the big business of selling athletic shoes and other gear, Foot Locker is falling behind in the race, say analysts at Susquehanna Financial Group, who downgraded shares on Friday.

The stock fell 1.6% in premarket trading after Susquehanna cut Foot Locker to Neutral from positive, saying proprietary checks had revealed holiday launches of the goods it sells from Nike, Adidas and others “were not enough to overcome last year’s difficult comparisons.”

Analysts Sam Poser and Will Gaertner cut their price target on Foot Locker to $41 from $47. While 2019 delivered a 28.9% gain for the S&P 500, Foot Locker shares dropped 31%, a decline that came as the SPDR S&P Retail ETF returned about 3.7%.

“We recognize that the stock is inexpensive, trading ~3.5 turns below its five-year average, but new money should be put to work elsewhere,” the team said. While the retailer will continue to see support from Adidas and other big brands, it isn’t making the “revolutionary changes” needed achieve its 2023 targets, they caution.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The stock had recovered by late morning, with a gain of 1.4%.

Remodeling efforts are making for some snazzy-looking Foot Locker stores, but hardly on the scale promised by management back in March 2019, the analysts said. Investments over the last 12-24 months have yet to generate any benefits, and could distract from Foot Locker’s core business, they said.

Adding to this is the fact that the competition is nipping at Foot Locker’s heels, they said, noting that JD Sports, which scooped up Finish Line in June, is “becoming a formidable competitor.” In a trading update on Friday, the U.K.-based sports-fashion retailer said it expects full-year profit to be in the upper end of the range it has forecast.

Susquehanna believes Foot Locker’s same-sore sales will fall short of what the company had told investors to expect for the fourth quarter, but reach the low end of the forecast range for the full year. The news comes as a number of retailers have been reporting declines in same-store sales.

Foot Locker has said it would no longer issue detailed quarterly forecasts, but will provide guidance on annual comparable-store sales and the outlook for earnings per share.

