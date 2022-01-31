Foot Locker, Inc.'s (NYSE:FL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 8.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Foot Locker's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Foot Locker is:

27% = US$913m ÷ US$3.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Foot Locker's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Foot Locker has a significantly high ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 31% the company's ROE is pretty decent. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Foot Locker's meagre five year net income growth average of 3.2%.Despite this, Foot Locker's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 3.2%.Yet, Foot Locker has posted measly growth of 3.2% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Foot Locker's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:FL Past Earnings Growth January 31st 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for FL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Foot Locker Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 29% (implying that the company retains the remaining 71% of its income), Foot Locker's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Foot Locker has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 24%. Still, forecasts suggest that Foot Locker's future ROE will drop to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Foot Locker has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

