Foot Locker Inc. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker Inc. (FL) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $94 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $430 million, or $4.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Foot Locker Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $2.06 billion from $2.27 billion last year.

Foot Locker Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $94 Mln. vs. $430 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $4.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.45

