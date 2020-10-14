Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FL was $38.2, representing a -20.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.86 and a 118.79% increase over the 52 week low of $17.46.

FL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). FL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports FL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -64.25%, compared to an industry average of -17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

