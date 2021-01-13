Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -60.53% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FL was $47.27, representing a 9.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.07 and a 170.73% increase over the 52 week low of $17.46.

FL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). FL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports FL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -48.29%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNX with an increase of 31.37% over the last 100 days. FXD has the highest percent weighting of FL at 1.59%.

