Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.25, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FL was $58.25, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.88 and a 177.12% increase over the 52 week low of $21.02.

FL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). FL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 63.99%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RETL with an increase of 255.87% over the last 100 days. FXD has the highest percent weighting of FL at 1.52%.

