Foot Locker Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Foot Locker Inc. (FL):

Earnings: $49 million in Q4 vs. -$389 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.51 in Q4 vs. -$4.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Foot Locker Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.72 per share Revenue: $2.243 billion in Q4 vs. $2.380 billion in the same period last year.

